Metolius Summer Kick-off raises fun and money Published 11:15 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The Summer Kick-off event in Metolius June 16 was a success despite unseasonably cool weather — especially for the Metolius Elementary School, which will receive a donation through the event.

The city switched plans this year from the mid-July Spike & Rail Days to an earlier event in combination with the Metolius business the Desert Inn.

The monthly pancake breakfast at the Metolius Depot was incorporated into the event and received double the usual attendance.

The children’s karaoke competition held on the Desert Inn indoor stage delighted the kids and parents alike. James Stratton, Metolius City Councilman , was pleased to

provide details on the results of the karaoke and auction. Monetary prizes were awarded for first, second and third place winners of the children’s karaoke contest: $50, $30, and $20 respectively, and all participants received prizes. The singers had a lot of fun while competing.

The primary fundraiser for the event was the silent auction. Over 50 items were donated by local businesses and private parties and the participating bidders enjoyed the spirit of competition. Auction proceeds are estimated at $3,000. The final proceeds will be donated to the Metolius Elementary School to be used for classroom supplies and projects.

John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns band, including Bruce Webb, and James Maltos, performed on the outside stage at the Desert Inn while hot dogs and hamburgers were served from the grill. It was unfortunate that the wind picked up and it began to rain, but the fans of the band enjoyed their excellent music and singing.

The event committee is looking forward to next year already: A debriefing meeting was planned for June 24 to evaluate and begin plans for growing next year’s event. The Metolius City Council sent out their thanks to to all the volunteers who helped to make this initial event successful.