Madras gears up for its big Fourth Published 4:40 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day in Madras!

As has been the case since 1981, Sahalee Park will be the centerpiece of Fourth of July community fun in Madras.

Friday morning kicks off with the annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run. The event includes a 10K, 5K, and a two-mile fun run.

Head out down to the park for the Elks Breakfast, which will be served at 8 a.m. If you get there at 7:30, you can watch the 10K winner cross the finish line and see the fun start of the two-mile fun run.

The big event at the park is the Fourth of July parade, set to start at 10 a.m. Come early and get a great spot to watch. The parade comes west on B street, then hooks around Sahalee on Seventh Street.

The National Anthem and the flag raising is scheduled for 11:15. Fun in the park continues after the parade with music by Infamous Soul. There will also be vendors in the park.

Come nightfall, around 10 p.m., the annual fireworks will light up the sky.