Get up early for the Beamer Run Published 2:03 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The 29th Annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run will again kick off the Madras Fourth of July activities.

The run honors the life and legacy of Todd Beamer — a former Madras High School and college quarterback, a teacher and coach, who drowned in 1997 while trying to save four family dogs from an irrigation siphon.

The run includes a 10-K, 5K and a two-mile fun. Everything kicks off at Sahalee Park in Madras where the 10 and 5-k runners will be bused to their starting points on Grizzly Road.

The two-mile fun run begins and ends at Sahalee Park. It starts at 8:30 a.m.

The bus to the Grizzly Road starting points leaves the park at 6:45 a.m. The 10-K run starts at 7:30 a.m. The course is fast, mostly downhill, and enters Madras from the east with a full view of the Cascades. The first four miles are on gravel with the final two on blacktop.

Runners can register on line at Madrasrunners.com up through July 2. The registration is $25 for adults, $15 for kids 13 through 17, and free for those 12 and under. Day of the race registration is at the park from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. but will entail a $5 increase.

The races are presented and managed by the Madras Runners Club. Funds raised go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is presented to a Jefferson County High School college-bound senior student athlete who best exemplified Todd’s love of life.