Rock show kicks off in Madras, runs through Sunday Published 5:18 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more An assortment of bizmuth crystals. Photo by Marilyn Clark 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A flint knapped hatchet set. Photo by Marilyn Clark

The Madras Rock and Gem Show started its four-day run at the Jefferson County Event Center Thursday.

The event, which has its roots back decades to the annual Rockhound powwow in Madras, drew many ‘hounds, vendors and rock fans to the grounds.

The event includes interactive exhibits and demonstrations in geology and lapidary arts as well as activities like fossil digs and rock-painting stations for kids.

Entry into the rock and gem show is free.