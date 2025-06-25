Ceciliani grand marshal of ’25 Gateway Parade Published 8:54 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The 2024 Grand Marshal Pete McCabe reins over the festivities in his ride. This year's honoree is former Major Leaguer Darrell Ceciliani.

In 2015, Darrell Ceciliani debuted in Major League Baseball with the New York Mets. Ten years later, he will make his debut as the Grand Marshal of Gateway’s Fourth of July parade.

Ceciliani, a 2008 graduate of Madras High School, was selected for the grand marshal honor from the usual long list of nominees.

“Darrell quickly rose to the top to be our pick,” said Marla Rae Vibbert, an original Gateway parade organizer along with her sister, Beverly. “He grew up around here. He ranches nearby. Besides that, he is kind of a hunk.”

Ceciliani, along with his father and brothers, own the Rocker 3 Ranch in north Jefferson County. Darrell runs the operations of the Gateway Canyon Preserve and has made it his mission to ensure hunters enjoy the experience of the Gateway canyon.

“I am honored to be asked to marshal the Gateway parade in our little slice of America,” Ceciliani said. “It was a large part of my growing up days and I am excited to see this tradition continue.”

The Gateway parade, as always, begins at 3 p.m. It will begin with a plane flyover which signals the start of the parade. Staging is located at the old church or around the Vibbert place on Gateway Avenue. No pre-registration is required.