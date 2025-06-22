St. Clair earns all-league, all-state after strong softball season Published 3:02 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

The Culver Bulldogs softball squad enjoyed some resurgence this past fall, finishing 5-10 and in fourth place in the 2A/1A Special District 3 league.

Their undisputed leader was outfielder Haleigh St. Clair. St. Clair earned first team all-league status and also first team all-state, noted her coach, Amanda Smith.

St. Clair was a powerhouse for the Bulldogs. She it .588 in league, getting 24 hits in 43 at-bats. She had 11 singles, five doubles, three triples, and five homes, including two grand slams. She scored 33 runs during league play.

St. Clair finished the season with 31 RBIs and 39 steals on 41 attempts.

Other Bulldog girls landing on the all-league team included shortstop Yureima Vega, a second team all-league infielder, and freshman Evan Silbernagel, second team all-league pitcher.

Three Bulldogs earned all-league honorable mention: Shelby Bunting as utility player, Sarah Taylor as a utility player, and Micaela Taylor as a catcher.

The Bulldogs’ softball squad made it to the first round of league playoffs this year, finishing fourth in the regular season.

“There has been a lot of growth from the girls this year and their hard work to build a positive culture around this softball program began to really stand out throughout the later half of the season,” said first-year head coach Amanda Smith.

“As coaches (Smith, assistants Shelly Brown, Josie Worley, and Mike McQuillen) we are so proud of this group and what they have accomplished, and we are looking forward to the growth the girls will continue to have in future seasons.”