Love your Madras fireworks? Donate to make them happen Published 3:05 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Since 1981, Madras has had a fantastic hometown fireworks show to cap July 4th, thanks to the Madras Sparklers.

The Madras show is unique to the vast majority of other community fireworks shows. While its common across the country for one business or entity to sponsor the shows, the Madras fireworks display has, since the beginning, been funded by mostly small but plentiful local donations.

So, if you enjoy the fireworks, consider making a donation to the Sparklers before the Fourth of July.

The 2025 Madras display will be a $16,000 show with an $18,000 overall budget, so the need to raise money is urgent, noted Mike Ahern, president of the Sparklers.

Ahern, Dan Phillips and Jody Eagan started the Sparklers in 1981, and at that point the organization planned and managed the entire Madras Fourth event.

The Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce now organizes the Sahalee Park festivities and the parade, but the Sparklers, which now features just Ahern, still organize and raise all the funds for the fireworks show.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to keep the fireworks tradition alive in Madras by making a donation before the Fourth.

Mail your contributions to Madras Sparklers Fund, 1219 NE Upper Drive, Madras, OR 97741. For further information, contact Ahern at 541-420-9000.