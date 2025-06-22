COCC camps for Madras youth Published 3:32 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Central Oregon Community College is planning five use-your-brain youth camps for Madras area youth this summer.

Camps include topics like photography, adventure writing, connecting nature through art, mock trial and adventures in artificial intelligence.

The camps include:

July 7-10 – Photography 101: Lean to take Pictures with a Pro

July 28-30 – Adventure Writing

Aug. 4-20 – Field Notes: Connecting to Nature

Aug. 11-14 – Day in Court: Mock Trial

Aug. 11-14 – A.I. Adventures: Intro to Machine Learning

Camps are for kids ages 10 through 15. To register, email CEINFO@COCC.edu, or call 541-383-7270. For further information, check out COCC.EDU/Youth.