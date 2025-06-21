Police investigating Saturday morning shooting in Madras Published 2:10 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

A shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Madras sent one person to the hospital and has kicked off an investigation.

The incident that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 21.

According to media reports, authorities were alerted the shooting after calls were made to Frontier 911 dispatchers reporting gun shots. Officers responded to the Madras Pub, located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Soon thereafter, authorities were notified that an individual had gone to St. Charles Madras with gunshot wounds.

The injured person was reportedly a 38-year-old Madras man. Authorities had not released a his name as of press time.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident is encouraged to contact the Madras Police Detective Ryan Kathrein at 541-475-2424, or Frontier Regional Dispat6ch at at 541-384-2080. The Madras police are being assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.