Metolius celebration set for Saturday, June 21 Published 6:22 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

The city of Metolius is hitting the start button on summer.

The Metolius Summer Kickoff event is set for this Saturday, June 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A pancake breakfast at the Metolius Depot kicks off the day. The feed is $5 per person, except for those 10 and under as they get to eat free.

And kids, do you love to sing? A kids karaoke will start at 10 a.m. Games, food, face painting and various activities for kids are among the event highlights.

At 11 .m. to 1 p.m., live music will be featured, with the band John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns. This group is famous for their John Denver style singing as well as instrumentals.

Those looking for a great lunch can grab a hot dog meal with macaroni or potato salad and a soft drink for $7, or a hamburger with a side and drink for $8.

The City of Metolius is partnering with the Desert Inn Bar and Grill on the event, and funds raised go to Metolius Elementary School. A silent auction will be held with items included a barbecue grill, fire pits, a stay at Lake Simtustus RV Park, and various gift certificates from local businesses.

The new community event replaces the traditional Spike & Rail celebration that has been held in Metolius on a general annual basis for years. It was usually held in mid-July, often during excessive heat. The railroad theme will continue to be a focus , though, and the city even brought in a vehicle with a caboose to ferry people around town.

“We decided to collaborate with the train depot breakfast (which always starts at 8 a.m.) and the Desert Inn Bar & Grill do something for the kids at Metolius Elementary. Previously, we weren’t accomplishing what we wanted for the kids,” said Mayor Shawn Stanfill.