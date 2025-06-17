Alder Springs Fire grows to 2,500 acres, prompts evacuations in Crooked River Ranch Published 7:46 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Wildland firefighter crews continued to battle a large, wind-driven brush fire on Tuesday that has burned over 2,500 acres along the border of Jefferson and Deschutes counties. The fire has 0% containment.

On Monday evening, Level 3—Go Now evacuation orders were announced for some residents of Crooked River Ranch while others remain under Level 2—Be Set orders. Other areas near the fire in both Jefferson and Deschutes counties are in Level 1—Get Ready orders.

The Deschutes Campground at Cove Palisades State Park is closed, according to Oregon State Parks.

The Alder Springs Wildfire, which began Monday morning around 1 mile northeast of the Alder Springs Trailhead, is the first large wildfire in the tri-county area this year. Multiple crews and agencies responded to the fire, which is burning in juniper and grassland close to the confluence of the Deschutes and Crooked rivers.

Central Oregon Fire Info reported Monday morning that no homes have been lost and Carcass Canyon on Whychus Creek remains a priority, but access is challenging.

Areas impacted include the Crooked River National Grassland, Prineville District BLM managed lands and private land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and Lower Bridge Rangeland Protection Association.

Evacuation Centers include The Highland Baptist Church in Redmond (3100 SW Highland Ave) and Ranch Chapel (5060 SW Club House Rd.) in Terrebonne.

People with large animals can bring them to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center (3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond). The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says donations of dog food, hay and horse feed are needed at the expo center. Over the Edge Taphouse in Crooked River Ranch is staging area for livestock.

The fire began on the west side of Whychus Creek and was pushed across the creek by strong winds, according to an update from Central Oregon Fire Info, a multi-agency fire group. Multiple heavy air tankers and helicopters were called in to fight the blaze. By Monday night the fire jumped the Deschutes River, prompting the evacuation notices for parts of Crooked River Ranch.

<br />

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has been mobilized with two task forces of structure protection resources to help protect property. The Central Oregon Type 3 incident management team took over fire management on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters anticipate weather challenges Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach 80 degrees in the afternoon. The focus will be stopping progression at Carcass Canyon, said Kassidy Kern public information officer for Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

“The weather conditions are similar to yesterday and create some challenging conditions, especially with the wind. Securing the fire east that is threatening Crooked River Ranch, that is the priority for today,” said Kern.