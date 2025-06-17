062525 Fishing Report Published 9:52 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Best Bets for Fishing Central Oregon

Crooked River flows below Bowman Dam have finally decreased to a level where the river is fishing well again.

North and South Twin Lakes have been recently stocked and offer good options for float tube and bank anglers.

Anglers continue to report excellent kokanee fishing. Kokanee at Lake Billy Chinook, Odell Lake, and Paulina Lake are averaging 12-13 inches while fish up to 17 inches are being caught at Crescent Lake, Wickiup and Crane Prairie Reservoirs.

Anglers report good trout fishing at Crane Prairie Reservoir.

Paulina Lake Road opened on Wednesday May 14th; and fishing has been excellent at Paulina and East Lakes; however, lingering snowpack continues to limit access to some Forest Service boat launches at East and Paulina lakes.

The Cascade Lakes Highway reopened May 22, providing access to Lava, Little Lava, and Hosmer Lakes.

Salmonfly season is just around the corner on the lower Deschutes

No reports of springers caught yet on the Hood River

Recently Stocked Trout

Century and Sprague Gravel Pits, Walton Lake, Clear Lake, Lost Lake, and Laurence Lake, Walton Lake, Fall River, Frog Lake, Middle Fork Pond- Hood River, Lost Lake, Redmond Firemen’s Pond, North and South Twin Lakes, Cottonwood Pit, Clear Lake, Kingsley Res- upper.

Special Announcements

Crooked River Sampling

ODFW staff will be conducting annual fish population monitoring on the Crooked River June 24-27th between Big Bend and Cobble Rock Campgrounds. Anglers are encouraged to step out of the river to the bank when they see the electrofishing boat approaching to allow ODFW staff to safely conduct their work. Fishing may be temporarily affected by sampling; however, the boat only effectively samples a small portion of the river channel.

Launch Access Central Oregon Lakes

Road access was reopened to several popular lake fisheries in Central Oregon, including East, Paulina, Lava, Little Lava, and Hosmer lakes in recent days. However, given above average snowpack anglers should be prepared for some access points to have lingering snow and have backup locations in mind.

Know How to Identify Odell Lake Bull trout

It is critical that anglers at Odell Lake know how to distinguish native Bull Trout from non-native Lake (Mackinaw) Trout. The Odell Lake Bull Trout population is at critically low levels and conservation on the part of anglers is needed. Please report when and where Bull Trout are caught to the Bend (541-388-6363) ODFW office. Bull Trout must be released immediately, unharmed, and anglers are encouraged to avoid taking fish out of the water.

The following tips can help anglers distinguish between the two species:

The lake trout is not particularly colorful – usually gray with large pale spots – and can be further distinguished from other trout with its deeply-forked tail.

The coloration of Bull Trout can be variable, they are generally gray infused with green. The body is covered with small white or pale-yellow spots, and there may some pink or red spots intermingled. The lower fins are often orange or reddish and the tail is less forked than Lake Trout.

Parasitic Copepods in the Twin lakes

Anglers have been reporting holdover rainbow trout with heavy parasite loads of the common parasitic copepod, Salmincola californiensis in North and South Twin lakes. ODFW has reduced stocking densities to try to get the copepod levels down. There are no health concerns with consuming fish with these copepods. They are typically attached to the gills, fins, and skin of the fish and are usually not present in filets.

CRANE PRAIRIE RESERVOIR: Rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee

Anglers report of good trout fishing and bass fishing picking up as water temperatures warm. The annual algae bloom at Crane Prairie has begun making water clarity poor in most areas. The reservoir is currently 90 percent full. Last updated 5/29/25.

CRESCENT LAKE: Rainbow trout, brown trout, lake trout and kokanee

Open to fishing all year.

Anglers report good kokanee fishing with fish ranging from 12-15-inches and fair Lake Trout fishing. Crescent Lake is currently 31 percent full and access to the main boat launch at Crescent Lake campground limited by low water levels. Boaters will need to seek alternative low water launch locations at the campground, Tranquil Cove, or Crescent Lake Resort. One lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum length. Anglers can now keep 5 kokanee in addition to daily trout limit. Last updated 5/29/25.

CROOKED RIVER: Trout, whitefish

Open to fishing all year below Bowman Dam. Anglers report excellent trout fishing now that flows have dropped below 250 cfs following several months of high flow releases for flood control. ODFW staff will be conducting annual fish population monitoring on the Crooked River June 24-27th between Big Bend and Cobble Rock Campgrounds

Crooked River anglers may encounter bull trout now that there is volitional passage at Opal Springs. Anglers who catch a bull trout should release it unharmed and report their catch to the US Fish and Wildlife Service at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov.

DAVIS LAKE: Largemouth bass, rainbow trout

Open to fishing all year. Anglers report good bass fishing near the lava flow and fair trout fishing near the Odell Creek channel. Recent sampling by ODFW found an abundance of largemouth bass in the 2-3 lb range, but few fish larger than 3.5 lbs.

Fly-fishing only, barbless hooks required. Catch-and-release for trout. No limit on size or number of warmwater fish. Davis Lake anglers may encounter bull trout which must be immediately released unharmed.

DESCHUTES RIVER, mouth to Pelton Dam: Steelhead, redband trout, whitefish

Fly fishing for Redband Trout has been good this year on the Deschutes. The salmon fly hatch is near the end for 2025 with some hatches still occurring in the Trout Creek to Warm Springs section. Euronymphing is very popular when hatches are not occurring.

There is no spring Chinook sport fishery on the Deschutes this year.

DESCHUTES RIVER, Lake Billy Chinook to Benham Falls: Rainbow trout, brown trout, whitefish

Open to fishing all year. Anglers report fair fishing for brown trout upstream of the Old Mill area in Bend and around Tumalo State Park. The stonefly hatch is winding down but nymphing continues to be the most effective method.

DESCHUTES RIVER, Benham Falls to Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brown trout

The Deschutes River upstream of Benham Falls reopened Thursday May 22, 2025. This section includes the popular brown trout fishery below Wickiup Reservoir and brook trout fishery between Crane Prairie and Little Lava Lake. Following the opening weekend anglers report productive fishing for mountain whitefish, brook trout and redband trout from Crane Prairie to the headwaters.

EAST LAKE: Rainbow trout, brown trout, kokanee

Paulina Lake Road reopened May 14th. Forest Service facilities including docks and bathrooms may still be winterized for the year. Eager anglers who have accessed the lake with kayaks and float tubes report excellent early season angling for brown trout.

Open to fishing all year. Anglers can now keep 5 kokanee in addition to the daily trout limit. FALL RIVER: Rainbow trout, brown trout

Fly-anglers continue to report good and consistent fishing in the Fall River. Nymphing and stripping small streamers with light fluorocarbon tippet have been the most effective methods. With warmer temperatures anglers should keep an eye out for Green Drake and Pale Morning Dun hatches and dry fly opportunities.

Fall River below Fall River Falls is closed seasonally to protect spawning trout and reopened on May 22. Restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only. ODFW staff have noticed an increase in lures being used in Fall River and remind anglers that the use of lures and bait is prohibited.

HAYSTACK RESERVOIR: Rainbow trout, kokanee, black crappie, bluegill, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, brown bullhead

Anglers report good fishing for rainbow trout in the 16 to 17-inch range.