Heart of Oregon Corps throwing 25th Anniversary Bash in downtown Madras on June 25 Published 3:56 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Registration is now open for the June 25 Jefferson County Heart of Oregon Corps 25th Anniversary Reunion Party.

The event will feature remarks from local elected leaders, Jefferson County youth and community partners about the importance of youth workforce development in Jefferson County and on the Warm Springs reservation.

The Reunion Party will take place from 5-8 p.m. on June 25 at The Spot, located near the intersection of Fifth and D streets in Madras. Live music, free beverages, and a free local BBQ buffet will be provided. All members of the community are welcome to register to attend today. Local elected leaders, business leaders and alumni will share remarks about how HOC has transformed lives and communities across the region.

Along with many other local businesses that support youth workforce development initiatives, the party is made possible by generous community sponsors from Madras Sanitary Services, Hayden Homes, First Interstate Bank and The Spot.

Jefferson County has been home to almost 30 percent of all HOC graduates over the past 25 years. Over the years, these young people have worked on initiatives such as removing overgrown vegetation to mitigate fire and flood risk at Willow Creek and building affordable housing opportunities in the Lincoln Court neighborhood. In addition to working to improve Jefferson County, HOC youth also learn the important soft skills of being a reliable and valuable team member in a work environment.

The Reunion Tour event series is a part of HOC’s Legacy 25 campaign, which aims to provide Jefferson County youth and young people across Central Oregon with access to a centralized youth workforce development campus – a resource the region has never had before. Proceeds from the reunion event will be used to support the $7.3 million, 3.4-acre campus initiative.

Upon the site’s completion in fall 2026, Jefferson County youth will connect at HOC’s satellite office in downtown Madras before being transported to the base campus in Redmond, where they will receive specialized hands-on training and skills-development. The crucial skills they acquire there will then be applied to projects benefitting their home communities back in Jefferson County.

Register for the party now and join HOC in celebrating youth workforce development in Jefferson County and across the region. Businesses interested in sponsoring this high-visibility event or future reunion events can reach out to jodelle@heartoforegon.org.

Future stops on the reunion tour will include a celebration on Aug. 7 at the Crook County Fair, and a party in Bend in November. Learn more about HOC’s new youth workforce development campus at www.heartoforegon.org.

About Heart of Oregon Corps

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, and childcare. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now! For more information or to apply, visit www.heartoforegon.org.