Culver baseball lands three on league’s first team Published 3:36 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Jace Silbernagel, first team catcher. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Carlos Fernandez, first team infielder.

Three Culver seniors landed on the first team of the all-1A/2A Special District 3 team, and one, Houston Wittenberg, was named the the pitcher of the year in the league.

Jace Silbernagel and Carlos Fernandez were also first team selections, Silbernagel as catcher and Fernandez as an infielder. Silbernagel and Wittenberg were unanimous first-team picks.

Senior outfielder Cole Roff and junior infielder Dakota Guest earned second team honors. Junior first baseman Joel Taylor was honorable mention.

Miles Lute and Luke Castillo, of Crosshill Christian and Regis, respectfully, were voted as co-players of the year for the conference. Monroe’s Bill Crowson was voted coach of the year.

The Bulldogs went 22-6 and finished tied with the best record in the league at 17-4, but took third in the league playoffs. They lost their state playoff opener 2-1 to Irrigon.

1A/2A Special District 3

All-league baseball team

Players of the year – Mile Lute, jr., Crosshill Christian, Luke Castillo, sr., Regis

Pitcher of the year – Houston Wittenberg, sr., Culver

Coach of the year – Bill Crowson, Monroe

First team: Catchers – Jace Silbernagel, sr., Culver; Owen Roberts, jr., Monroe; Pitchers: Houston Wittenberg, sr., Culver; Owen Eaton, soph., Regis; Jesse Sexton, soph., Jesse Sexton; First baseman: Luke Castillo, sr., Regis; Infielders: Carlos Fernandez, sr., Culver; Miles Lute, jr., Crosshill Christian; Rook Smith, jr., Regis; Aidan Strands, fr., Monroe; Mason Lindermann, jr., Santiam; Outfielders: Korben Schumacher, soph., Regis; Xavier Adalbe, soph., Monroe; Wesley Zorn, fr., Crosshill Christian; Utility: Thomas Thornton, sr., Central Linn; Designated hitter: Asher Strand, jr., Monroe.

Second team: Catchers: Lukas Lebeahn, sr., Santiam; Johan Phillips, fr., Crosshill Christian; Pitchers: Kyler Campbell, fr., Monroe; Beau Snyder, sr., Central Linn; Grady Knurowski, fr., East Linn Christian; First baseman: Trrevon Nofzinger, sr., Central Linn; Infielder: Tanner Lawson, sr., Regis; Asher Tayler, jr., East Linn Christian; Chase Fenerty, jr., East Linn Christian; Dakota Guest, jr., Culver; Tayden Isaacson, fr., Crosshill Christian; Outfielders: Ben Valladres-Cormier, soph., Regis; Cole Roff, sr., Culver; Utility: Carter Hinderks, fr., Crosshill Christian; Designated hitter: Hayden Lulay, fr., Regis.

Honorable mention: Catchers: Caleb Ogg, jr., Mohawk; Jake Bohnke, soph., Regis; First baseman: Joel Taylor, jr., Culver; Payte Hansen, jr., Santiam; Infielders: Gracen Christianson, jr., East Linn Christian; Outfielders: Jacob Helms, soph., Central Linn; Sean Fanger, soph., Monroe; Ethank Emch, soph, Regis; Utility: Nathan Watkins, jr., Mohawk; Designated hitter: Kaleb Koontz, fr., Crosshill Christian.