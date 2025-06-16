Alder Creek Fire 1,500 at 4 p.m. June 16 Published 4:58 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Fire crews were battling a fast-growing Alder Springs Fire and the Crooked River Public Lands 2 was put on level two evacuation notice Monday afternoon, June 16.

The wildfire was driven by breezy conditions and rapidly growing.

The fire was near Wychus Creek and Dry Falls, west of the Deschutes River. The level two evacuation is the “get set” to evacuate if necessary level. The Lake Billy Chinook Public Lands were given a level one notice, which is a “get ready” notice.

Central Oregon fire Info reported that four engines and two 20-person crews and rappellers and smoke jumpers were fighting the fire Monday afternoon. More crews have been requested as of 4 p.m. Monday. Tankers and helicopters were also fighting the blaze.