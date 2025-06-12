Warm Springs Energy Fair set for June 24 Published 10:51 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair will take place Tuesday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion. Hosted by Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises and 7Skyline, the event is free and open to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The fair will feature energy education exhibits, hands-on solar technology demos, and information about home energy efficiency, heat pumps, and upcoming solar access programs. The first 200 attendees will receive free meals from local food carts, and the first 100 households will receive weatherization kits. There will also be raffles — including an e-bike giveaway — plus family-friendly activities and career info on renewable energy fields.