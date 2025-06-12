Forest Service approves Green Ridge restoration project in western Jefferson County Published 10:57 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Deschutes National Forest has finalized plans for a large-scale forest health initiative in western Jefferson County, near Camp Sherman. The plan, called the Green Ridge Landscape Restoration Project, has been approved after years of planning and public input.

The project covers approximately 25,000 acres on the Sisters Ranger District, about 13 miles north of Sisters. Its primary goals are to improve forest health and resiliency, reduce the risk of high-severity wildfires, and maintain or enhance habitat for sensitive species, including the northern spotted owl and mule deer.

Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid said the final decision reflects public and agency feedback, field visits, and the best available science.

“My final decision incorporates dozens of public and agency comments and field visits, best available science, and strikes a solid balance between active forest and fuels management and protection of habitat critical to some of the last remaining northern spotted owls on the Sisters Ranger District,” Reid said in a statement.

The Forest Service selected a modified version of the Alternative 3 plan, which authorizes treatment activities on about 17,500 acres. Changes were made during the planning process to address concerns related to owl habitat, large tree retention, deer habitat, and the Metolius Late Successional Reserve.

The project overview says decades of fire exclusion, disease and past logging practices like clearcuts have altered the landscape in the area. “Forest treatments are needed to move the landscape towards these natural, historical forest conditions which will increase landscape forest resilience to large-scale wildfires and insect and disease outbreaks,” says the project overview.

Treatments will include commercial and noncommercial thinning, mowing and mastication, prescribed burning, road closures and decommissioning, trail reroutes, and tree planting. The road closures and decommissioning are expected to result in a 10% increase in core wildlife habitat across the landscape.

The project earned support from multiple partners and stakeholders. Doug Hancock, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Metolius, said his organization has been involved throughout the planning process.

“As the process is near conclusion, we support the project because it is a compromise necessary to begin restoring forest health on the Green Ridge landscape,” Hancock said.

Austin Smith Jr., Natural Resources Manager for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, also voiced support, noting the project’s importance for managing timber and reducing wildfire risk on ceded lands.

“The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs were closely involved through every step of the process,” Smith said. “We value our continued, productive partnership with the USDA and the US Forest Service.”

Forest restoration work is expected to begin as early as spring 2026 and continue through 2040. Prescribed burning may extend beyond that timeframe. Preparation for vegetation management contracts will begin this summer.

More information about the project’s details can be found at http://arcg.is/1TaT003.