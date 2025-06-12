72-unit Stone Oak Apartments proposed for northeast Madras Published 10:54 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

A new 72-unit apartment development is planned for a 3.5-acre site on the north side of Northeast Oak Street in Madras. The site is located between Northeast 1th Street and Northeast Hillcrest Street, just north of St. Charles Madras hospital and adjacent to a mix of existing uses, including the Crooked River Apartments and Chinook Place Memory Care facility.

To proceed, the developer is requesting a zone change from single-family residential (R-1) to medium-density multifamily residential (R-2), which would allow for apartment construction. The project, called Stone Oak Apartments, is being proposed by Bend-based Momentasize, LLC.

The proposed development includes five three-story apartment buildings with a mix of 18 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom units. Plans also include a 2,500-square-foot clubhouse, 100 off-street parking spaces, 72 covered bicycle parking spaces, and common open space areas such as plazas and active recreation zones.

The rezoning application argues that the R-2 designation is appropriate given the property’s proximity to other multifamily housing, public services, and arterial roads. The applicant also notes that Madras’ Comprehensive Plan calls for a range of housing options and increased density near employment and health services.

While the project is still early in the review process, the development team has submitted detailed site plans, traffic studies, and utility assessments to the City of Madras. Public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council are expected in the coming months. The planning commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on July 16. The city council will hold a public hearing on August 26 at 5:30 p.m.

If approved, Stone Oak Apartments would be the largest new multifamily development in Madras in recent years, adding much-needed housing in close proximity to schools, healthcare, and transit routes.