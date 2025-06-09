Two Warm Springs men arrested in Bend knife incident Published 11:13 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Two men were slashed with a knife in downtown Bend during a dispute shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Delmer Whitefoot, 24, and Lyndreth LeClaire, 27, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly slashing two men on the hand, according to a release from the Bend Police Department.

A 30-year-old man was transported to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries while a 23-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Whitefoot and LeClaire are both Warm Springs residents, while the two other men are Redmond residents, according to police.

Whitefoot and LeClaire approached a group on the corner of NW Wall Street and Greenwood Avenue and got into an altercation with them, according to a press release. Whitefoot and LeClaire fled when police responded to reports of a knife assault at 12:12 a.m. Officers chased the suspects for two blocks before taking Whitefoot into custody. LeClaire ran from police again as Whitefoot was being arrested, but was detained a short distance away, according to the release.

LeClaire was also arrested on suspicion of possession of fentanyl.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, and a third knife was recovered on Monday, according to police.