Two Warm Springs men arrested in Bend knife incident

Published 11:13 am Monday, June 9, 2025

By Clayton Franke

A Bend Police Department patrol vehicle is parked in front of the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend in January.  

Two men were slashed with a knife in downtown Bend during a dispute shortly after midnight on Sunday. 

Delmer Whitefoot, 24, and Lyndreth LeClaire, 27, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly slashing two men on the hand, according to a release from the Bend Police Department.

A 30-year-old man was transported to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries while a 23-year-old man was treated at the scene.  

Whitefoot and LeClaire are both Warm Springs residents, while the two other men are Redmond residents, according to police. 

Whitefoot and LeClaire approached a group on the corner of NW Wall Street and Greenwood Avenue and got into an altercation with them, according to a press release. Whitefoot and LeClaire fled when police responded to reports of a knife assault at 12:12 a.m. Officers chased the suspects for two blocks before taking Whitefoot into custody. LeClaire ran from police again as Whitefoot was being arrested, but was detained a short distance away, according to the release. 

LeClaire was also arrested on suspicion of possession of fentanyl. 

Two knives were recovered at the scene, and a third knife was recovered on Monday, according to police.

About Clayton Franke

Clayton Franke covers growth, development and transportation for The Bulletin. A graduate of the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communication, Clayton joined The Bulletin in 2024. He was born and raised in Missoula, Montana. He can be reached at 541-617-7854 or clayton.franke@bendbulletin.com.

email author More by Clayton

You Might Like

Print Article