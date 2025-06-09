Shaniko Wool, Oregon Seed Council honored for global contributions to sports and recreation Published 3:30 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Two Oregon agricultural leaders—Shaniko Wool and the Oregon Seed Council—have received 2025 Global Trailblazer Awards for their contributions to international trade and their role in powering global sports and recreation industries.

“We are delighted to see Shaniko Wool and the Oregon Seed Council recognized for putting Oregon on the global stage,” said Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Lisa Charpilloz Hanson. “It’s incredible, Shaniko Wool is sourced for Olympic uniforms, and Oregon grass seed provides turf for the world’s top competitions. At the same time, these organizations represent family farms and ranches that support local communities and improve the health of working lands across Oregon and beyond.”

The Global Trailblazer Award highlights how Oregon “punches above its weight” in the sports, outdoor, and recreation sectors. This year’s recipients show how agriculture plays a quiet but essential role in those industries.

Jeanne Carver, founder of Shaniko Wool, has partnered with Ralph Lauren to produce Team USA’s Olympic opening ceremony uniforms in 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2024. Carver also helped create the world’s first Responsible Wool Standard, which ensures animal welfare, land health, and fair treatment of workers. Ten ranches across the western United States are now certified under the standard.

The Oregon Seed Council represents 1,300 seed farmers, many of whom produce high-quality grass seed used in premier arenas, stadiums, and golf courses around the world. Oregon grass seed has been used in the past four FIFA World Cup tournaments and in top-tier tennis and golf venues. Beyond professional sports, Oregon turfgrass contributes to environmental health and green spaces both locally and globally.