MACRD adopts major staff and budget cuts to stay afloat Published 3:31 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District board approved sweeping budget cuts and staff reductions during its May 28 board meeting as the district scrambles to stay operational through the summer.

These changes come after the failure of a duo of restructuring measures on the ballot for the district in the May election. Plans for closure and staff reduction were suggested before the results, and the budget committee and board now faces significant cuts to stay afloat.

The district sat at the May board meeting with little resources liquid in their accounts. Without a tax anticipation loan given by the county in the spring, which must be paid back in November when taxes come in, the district had about $700.

The failure of the measures, which would have granted a permanent tax rate to the district, means additional funding is not coming for the district.

The board has moved forward with the summer closure of the pool, and a stop to summer recreation activities. The pool may be open for contracted activities, like swim team meets and practices as hours for staff are available.

The board, presented with four potential options, elected to reduce staff, not hire open positions, and reduce staff hours. The cuts represent a reduction of $128,630 in personnel costs from the 2025-26 budget.

These cuts come from cuts to the hours of almost all employees. Staff remaining on for the summer were instructed by the board to focus on maintenance and cleaning needs and becoming compliant with new Oregon Health Authority guidelines for aquatic centers.

The staff cuts affect every level of the organization, Executive Director Courtney Snead’s role will be scaled back to 30 hours per week, transitioning from a salaried to an hourly position. Additional staff will also have hours reduced, with several capped at 30 hours per week and some limited to 20 hours or fewer.

The board did discuss options like laying off the director and hiring a consultant to help the district move towards financial solvency, and stated they may reconsider that option in the future.

“We hate to do this for the staff,” one board member said, noting that the goal is to retain key personnel so the center can reopen and reevaluate in the fall. The board hopes that come October, the pool will be able to reopen from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday during the school year.

The board also approved $15,000 in capital spending to flush heat exchangers, a move expected to lower utility costs. They also set aside $20,000 in contingency funds for emergencies and approved a $9,000 transfer from the maintenance reserve fund.

In a message sent to MACRD patrons, the board also stated they are pausing all memberships during the summer closure, so those months do not count towards the memberships time block.

“The failure of the restructuring ballot measures means there are no funds to continue operations at our current level. While we have explored every possible option, there isn’t a sustainable way to keep the facility open through the summer,” said the board in that letter.