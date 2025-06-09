Gonzalez and Adams sign to compete at college level Published 2:45 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Steve Gonzalez, a three-time first team all-Tri-Valley Conference soccer standout, is headed to Southern Oregon University.

Two Madras High School graduates of the class of 2025 were honored during an Athletic Commencement ceremony at MHS May 22 for athletes that have signed to compete at the college level.

Soccer standout Steve Gonzales will be attending Southern Oregon University in the fall to play for the Red Raiders. Gonzales was a three-time first-team all-Tri-Valley and a second team 4A all-state player in 2025. The Red Raiders went 9-2-2 in their 14-team league last season, finishing second.

Addy Adams was the district triple jump champion this spring and finished second in the long jump. At state, Adams finished fourth in both the triple and the long jump. For a few weeks this spring, Adams had the best 4A triple jump mark in the state.

Adams has signed to compete on the track and field team at Lane Community College in Eugene.