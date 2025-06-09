Culver High School Graduation 2025 Published 9:27 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Culver High School honored its Class of 2025 with a graduation ceremony that celebrated resilience, growth, and community With diplomas in hand, Culver’s newest alumni are ready to take on their next steps — whether in college, careers, or service — with the strong foundation built during their time at CHS. The Madras Pioneer would like to honor and congratulate all the seniors graduating this year in our community. We are so proud of your achievements!