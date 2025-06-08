Fire storms through home at Willow Creek Mobile Home Park Published 2:50 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Fire crews battle thick smoke Sunday, June 8 at the trailer house fire. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A man was atop a neighboring trailer working to keep the blaze contained to one trailer.

Fire crews rushed to a trailer home fire at Willow Creek Mobile Home Park in Madras Sunday morning, June 8.

The fire erupted quickly and black smoke was thick by the time the rapidly arriving Jefferson County Fire & EMS crews made the scene. The park is at 126 NW B St.

Details regarding the fire were unavailable at mid-day Sunday, but it was conveyed on the scene that anyone who might have been in the trailer was out when firefighters began attacking the blaze.

Crews focused their effort to both douse the blaze and to keep it confined to one trailer in the park and in that they were successful. The trailer itself, though, was gutted, and a vehicle was also destroyed.

We hope to have more details soon.