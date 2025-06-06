Jefferson County gears up for a June full of music, minerals, and motor madness Published 8:47 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Madras is set for a lively start to summer with a packed calendar of events in June, offering something for music lovers, rock hounds, cultural enthusiasts, and gearheads alike.

Music and Munchies returns Fridays in June

The Jefferson County Event Complex will host Music and Munchies on Friday evenings June 13 and 20. This free outdoor concert series invites the community to relax under the open sky with lawn chairs and picnic blankets while enjoying live performances from local bands. Covering genres from country to blues to classic rock, the event offers a casual summer atmosphere for families, friends, and visitors to gather and groove.

Madras Rock and Gem Show brings geology to life

From June 26–29, the Madras Rock and Gem Show returns with four days of sparkling displays and educational fun. Vendors from around the region and beyond will showcase crystals, fossils, minerals, and handmade jewelry at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The event includes interactive exhibits and demonstrations in geology and lapidary arts, as well as activities like fossil digs and rock-painting stations for kids.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebrates culture and history

Also taking place June 27–29, Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days commemorates the 1855 signing of the treaty between the U.S. government and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The three-day gathering features powwow dancing, drum groups, a parade, rodeo events, and memorial runs. Open to the public, the celebration offers traditional food, crafts, and a welcoming atmosphere to honor tribal heritage and community.

Gambler 500 makes Madras debut

Rounding out the month, the Gambler 500 off-road rally comes to Jefferson County for the first time June 27–29. Keep an eye out for absurd vehicles and off-road rigs during the event known for its mix of tricked out off-roaders, costumed drivers, and a focus on cleaning up public lands. The Gambler 500 combines motorsports with environmental stewardship. Spectators can catch the action, admire the quirky cars, and cheer on participants as they tackle backroads and obstacle courses—all in the name of fun and community impact. The group will be leading cleanups across the Crooked River Grassland during the event.