Orphaned bobcat kittens get care at Think Wild Published 1:09 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more 2/4 Swipe or click to see more 3/4 Swipe or click to see more 4/4 Swipe or click to see more

A pair of orphaned bobcat kittens have been admitted to a local wildlife hospital for care and rehabilitation.

Bend-based Think Wild admitted the sibling kittens on May 19 after they were found alone at a rest stop near Tygh Valley in Wasco County. It is believed that their mother had been killed by a vehicle.

At intake, both kittens were estimated to be approximately four weeks old. They were determined to be underweight, hypothermic and had diarrhea and external parasites.

Since arrival, the bobcat kittens have received around-the-clock-care, including antiparasitic treatments, supportive fluids, proper nutrition, a bath and their first round of vaccines.

Think Wild reports that the health of the bobcats has improved since intake — they are gaining weight and exhibiting more natural bobcat behaviors like hiding, hissing and avoiding human presence.

To minimize the risk of habituation, the kittens are cared for under strict protocols, including limited human interaction, use of camouflage gear and grooming techniques that simulate maternal care.

Think Wild intends to raise the kittens with as little human contact as possible and release them back into the wild after live prey testing and once they are old enough to survive on their own.

Bobcats are native predators found throughout Oregon. They are most active at dawn and dusk and prey on small mammals, birds and reptiles.

Young bobcats typically remain with their mothers for nine to 12 months, learning hunting and survival skills. They get their name from their unusually short “bobbed” tail.