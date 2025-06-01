Buffalo boys sixth at state track and field meet Published 6:08 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

Madras came oh so close to a top five team finish at the 2025 4A Boys State Track and Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

They also came within an eyelash of setting a meet record in the 4×100 relay, but had to settle for school record and second place.

The Buffs tallied 37 points. Crook County won with 78, Henley was second with 74. Others placing higher than Madras were Marist (46), Scappoose (42) and The Dalles (42).

Senior Andres Aguilar capped his career in strong fashion, taking second in the long jump, third in the triple jump, sixth in a strong 100 field, and ran an anchor on the Buffalos’ second-place and new school record 4×100 team.

The 4×100 team, consisting of Michael Young, Gavin Williams, Andres Pineda and Aguilar, would have won the event in any other year. Their time of 42.66 broke what was the meet record of 42.73. However, Scappoose clocked a 42.55 to win and claim the new meet record. Henley, with new 100 and 200 meet record holder Joseph Janney on anchor, was third at 42.84.

Aguilar had the long jump in hand until Crook County’s Eli Oelkers uncorked a 22-7.25 late to topped Aguilar’s 21-10.25. The Buffs’ Williams, a junior, was third at 21-8.75.

In the triple, Aguilar went 43-8.75 but Newport’s Aaidyn Bokuro and Oelkers both hit personal records to take the top two spots, 45-7 and 44-7.5, respectively. Madras High graduate Dominique Easterling still has the 4A meet record in the event at 48-9.8 set in 2003.

Williams was sixth in the triple with a 41-11.5 and Reed Simmelink eighth at 41-5.

Aguilar, Williams and Pineda all qualified for the 100 meters, but Aguilar was the lone Buff to qualify for the finals. Aguilar barely made it in with his 11.20 the eighth-best in preliminaries, getting that eighth and final spot. Williams was a hard-luck ninth with a 11.24 and Pineda ran a 11.28.

In the finals, Aguilar finished in sixth with an 11.05. Janney won in a new meet-record time of 10.74. Ryder Jackson of Seaside was second in 10.83. Janney then smoked the 200 event with a meet record 21.48.

Buffalo thrower Brock Etter, a sophomore, was eighth in the discus with a 140-0 mark and was 13th in the shot with a 41-05.

Michael Young took eighth in the pole vault with a 11-9.75. Julian Morehouse of The Dalles won with a 14-7.5.

On the track, the 2025 4A boys state meet may have been the most record-breaking to date. Meet records were set in the 100 and 200 by Henley’s junior Janney; Bodey Lutes of Marshfield set a record in the 800 and Carter Bengston of Cottage Grove in the 3,000; Baker’s super hurdler Rasean Jones broke his own meet records in both the 110 and 300 (and The Dalles River McClure’s mark in taking second in the 300 broke the previous record too); two teams (Marshfield and Crook County) surpassed the previous 4×400 relay record; and two teams topped the previous 4×100 record as well (Scappoose and Madras).

2025 4A Boys State Track and Field Championships

Hayward Field, May 30-31

Top 10 Boys Scores – Crook County 78, Henley 74, Marist 46, Scappoose 42, The Dalles 42, Madras 37, Marshfield 35, La Grande 31, Junction City 26, Baker 25