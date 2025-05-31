Haro’s 200 win leads Culver at state Published 1:28 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

Culver’s Kaydon Haro is the 2A state champion in the 200-meter dash.

Haro’s title led a solid contingent of Bulldog athletes at the state meet at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. The 2A athletes competed on Ma7 28-29.

As a team, the Bulldogs racked up 27 points to finished ninth among 33 teams. Delphian won the 2A boys title with 84 points, topping runner-up Illinois Valley’s 67. The Bulldog girls’ only entrant was Itzel Patino, in the discus and shot put, where she took eighth and 10th, giving the Bulldogs 4.5 points, 23rd out of 25 teams. Bandon won the 2A girls title with 91 points, easily outdistancing Salem Academy’s 64.5 points.

Haro’s 200 title is the lead story for the 2025 Bulldog track and field program. The junior ran his best time ever in his best event, clocking a 22.44. Columbia Christian’s Jasper Zapp was second in 22.61. Haro ran 22.59 to have the fastest preliminary heat as well, a time which would have also been good enough to win first place in the finals.

A year ago, Kaydon Haro had a surprising finish in the 200 meters at the state track and field championships when as a wild card he placed third. This year, the Culver junior sprinter left no doubt with a blazing time of 22.44 seconds to claim the Class 2A 200 title Friday evening at Hayward Field.

“I’ve been preparing a lot this season and all of last summer,” Haro said. “I was a wild card last year and wasn’t supposed to make the podium and ended up getting third. I think this year is a real treat to come in first. Before the race, my coaches told me to hit the track and attack the track as hard as you can,” Haro said. “And that is what I did.”

The 200 was the first individual title for Haro and second overall. He was part of Culver’s title-winning 4×100 relay team a year ago. Friday night he said he wanted to set the 2A state-meet record. He came up just shy of that, but set a personal record in the event.

“I was going for the meet record,” Haro said. “But I am very happy with the gold.”

Fellow junior Tyler Rahi went 12-9.5 to take fourth in the pole vault. Bandon’s Noah Brown won the event with a 13-8.5, topping Tyler Harlow of Gaston, who went 13-5.75. East Linn Christian’s Jadon Loveless was third at 13-0.25.

Senior Cole Rahi ran a personal record 41.73 in the 300 hurdles to finish fourth. Salem Academy’s Noah Dettwyler ran a 38.74 to win the event. Oli Beauregard of Delphian was second in 39.09 and Shilo Farnsworth of Illinois Valley ran a 40.87 to take third.

Culver was also fourth in the 4×100 relay, which Delphian dominated with a 42.53. Culver crossed in 44.21. Columbia Christian was second in 43.64 and Salem Academy third in 43.73. Culver edged fifth-place Portland Christian, which finished in 44.31. The Bulldog foursome was Cole Rahi, Haro, Noah Cory and Keegan Haro.

Haro also finished seventh for team points in the 100, running a 11.35. Beauregard was the lone 2A runner to break 11 seconds in the 100, going 10.94. Wyatt Parsons of Weston-McEwen was second with a 11.06. Haro barley made the finals, taking eighth in the preliminaries with a 11.42. His brother, sophomore Keegan Haro, was 13th in the preliminaries with a 11.76.

The Bulldogs’ 4×400 team — Cole Rahi, Reuben Beals, Brogan Weaver and Kaydon Haro — was 12th out of 13th teams, finishing in 3:39.52. Delphian won with a 3:29.76. All 13 teams in the field except last-place Knappa ran season-best times.

Weaver, a Bulldogs’ strong freshman distance runner, got his first taste of state in the 1,500 and came in 14th our of 14 runners, with a 4:48.51. He was one of just two freshmen in the field. Knappa’s Wyatt Jacobson, with a 4:09.55, won by nearly two seconds over Jonah Higdon of Nestucca.

Patino, a junior, was the lone Culver girl at the state meet and she placed eighth in the discus with a 97-11. Kennedy’s Tia Allen won with a 129-11. Patino was also 10th in the shot put with a 30-10.25. Kasey Zuidema of Crosshill Christian took the title with a 37-9.25 heave.

The Bulletin’s Sports Reporter Brian Rathbone contributed to this report.