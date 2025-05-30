U.S. 26 crash takes like of Madras man Published 3:47 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A crash May 29 on U.S. 26 near the intersection with Dover Lane resulted in the death of Scott Anthony Pradmore, 36, of Madras.

The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Dodge Ram 2500 and trailer, operated by Aaron Christopher Chappel, 22, of Bend, began making a left hand turn onto Dover Lane when a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Pradmore attempted a pass on the left side of the Dodge. The Harley Davidson struck the trailer as the Dodge made the left turn onto Dover Lane.

Pradmore was declared deceased at the scene, Chappel was uninjured.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.