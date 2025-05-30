Madras contractor charged with custodial sexual misconduct at Deer Ridge prison Published 9:32 am Friday, May 30, 2025

A Madras resident and contractor working at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution has been charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct, a felony, and one count of official misconduct, a misdemeanor, in what court documents allege is at least two separate incidents where they had sexual relations with an inmate.

Jobett Christine Zamora, a Madras resident, was a contractor at DRCI with the Oregon Correction Enterprise at the time of the incidents, which documents allege happened between December 2022 and July 2023. Court documents indicate the encounters were likely documented on camera in the prison.

Zamora served as a trial assistant for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office from 2019 to 2021, and the Jefferson County DA’s office has recused themselves from the case. Deschutes County will handle the investigation and trial.

The next court date is set for June 16, for a settlement conference.