History Pub explores Jefferson County’s movie theater past Published 9:25 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Jefferson County Historical Society will host its next History Pub on Wednesday, June 18, featuring a talk by Diane Green-Hartley on the history of movie theaters in Jefferson County. The event, titled Let’s Go to the Movies…, will take place at New Basin Distillery in Madras, with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the program at 6 p.m.

Green-Hartley will share stories and images that trace the rise and evolution of local theaters, offering a nostalgic look at how film and community entertainment shaped the region. She is a descendant of the Piercy family, which operated the Chief walk-in theater and the K&D Drive-In.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged to support historical programming. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. New Basin Distillery is located at 2063 NW Andrews St., Madras.