Culver loses playoff heartbreaker to Irrigon
Published 9:14 am Friday, May 30, 2025
Culver’s strong 2025 baseball season came to an abrupt end Wednesday, May 28 with a 2-1 loss at Irrigon.
Culver senior pitcher Houston Wittenberg allowed just one Knight hit all game. Irrigon, though, scored their two runs on a suicide squeeze bunt that was misplayed. A run scored on the bunt then the second run on an errant throw that got by first base.
Matching Wittenberg’s outstanding game was Irrigon’s junior Rene Garcia.
“It was a pitcher’s duel,” said Culver coach Kyle Kuust.
The Bulldogs nearly pulled out the win with a comeback in the sixth. Down 2-1, the Dawgs had a runner following a double with no outs. The Bulldogs tried to advance the runner to third with a bunt, but the bunt was popped up and fielded by Irrigon, and the Bulldog on second had broken for third. Irrigon caught the bunt pop-up then threw to second to get the runner who did not tag up.
“We had two costly mistakes that ultimately took away opportunities to win that game,” said Kuust. “There are no such thing as little things, they’re all big things. It was not the result we were hoping for, but we had a great season. We have nothing to be ashamed of … we’ll be back.”
The loss ended the prep careers of a core of seniors that have been key to Culver athletics in recent years: Wittenberg, Jace Silbernagel, Carlos Fernandez and Cole Roff, and fellow seniors Opie Fosmark and Trustin Otter.
Culver ended its season 22-6. Irrigon moved to 17-7 and advanced to face No. 1 seed Umpqua Valley Christian May 30.