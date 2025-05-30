Culver loses playoff heartbreaker to Irrigon Published 9:14 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Culver’s strong 2025 baseball season came to an abrupt end Wednesday, May 28 with a 2-1 loss at Irrigon.

Culver senior pitcher Houston Wittenberg allowed just one Knight hit all game. Irrigon, though, scored their two runs on a suicide squeeze bunt that was misplayed. A run scored on the bunt then the second run on an errant throw that got by first base.

Matching Wittenberg’s outstanding game was Irrigon’s junior Rene Garcia.

“It was a pitcher’s duel,” said Culver coach Kyle Kuust.