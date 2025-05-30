COCC students, Bill Hunt featured in Art Adventure Gallery exhibit Published 9:26 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras will showcase the collaborative talents of Central Oregon Community College printmaking students and local woodcarver Bill Hunt in a new exhibition titled “Art Branches Need Trees.” The show will hold a public reception on Wednesday, June 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit blends contemporary printmaking with hand-carved wood pieces, exploring the interconnectedness of natural forms and artistic expression. Hunt’s detailed woodcarvings provide a grounding presence alongside the students’ exploratory prints.

The gallery, located at 185 SW 5th St. in downtown Madras, is open Wednesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. More information is available at artadventuregallery.com or by calling 541-475-7701.