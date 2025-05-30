COCC graduates Class of 2025 at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution Published 9:38 am Friday, May 30, 2025

A total of 24 adults in custody graduated through programs offered by Central Oregon Community College on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, on the campus at DRCI.

Many family members came to witness the graduation ceremony, and to cheer as they received their diploma. The ceremony included traditional pomp and circumstance, caps and gowns, the DRCI band playing “We are the Champions,” welcoming remarks by Jay Sklenar, COCC’s Director of Education at Deer Ridge, and inspirational speeches by graduating students. Cake and beverages were served following the ceremony, enabling family members time to visit with their graduate.

Present for the ceremony were four men graduating with welding certificates, and 20 men with their GED certificates.

Sklenar was pleased to announce the DRCI educational program this year included a total of 50 GED graduates and eight welding graduates. Many adults in custody had previously earned their certificates but missed the ceremony because they had already been released from custody.

The DRCI program has proven highly successful this year, as Sklenar explained it has produced 14% of total Oregon GED certificates, with 7% of the total GED students statewide.

Student speaker and welding graduate Jeffrey Short started his speech with a particularly appropriate quote from author Allan Bloom: “Education is the movement from darkness to light.”

GED graduate speaker Andrew Morrow thanked the staff at COCC for helping graduates better themselves. Morrow earned his GED in record time this winter. Biology Professor and program lead Emma Chaput stated that “Morrow was also accepted into the new associates of arts Oregon transfer degree program,” This transfer program uses Pell grant support and was launched in April of 2024. Per Chaput, “The goal is for students to be able to achieve an associate degree in as little as three years. The program has its own dedicated classroom with a library space, creating a micro-campus atmosphere. Having this Pell Grant status will help ensure that this becomes an attainable path for so many individuals looking to change their lives,”

Following the ceremony, Chaput related that six new DRCI students began the Associate’s degree program in Spring term, and that those who had started last year are now halfway through.

When asked what its like being a teacher at DRCI versus other COCC campuses, Carrie Walker said, “The gratitude is intense.” Walker is in her fourth-year teaching writing at DRCI.

Chaput added, “We have students that thank us for our time after every class. Also it’s so fun! A lot of magic happens here. You can see it when the lights go on, and they see a reason to try.”

Both Walker and Chaput agreed the students at DRCI are very focused and they have less distractions. They hear about other graduates success after they get released.

It’s not hard to recruit teachers for DRCI either, Chaput commented that many of their colleagues at COCC want to teach here.

It’s clear that the families, taxpayers, and Chaput want the educational programs at DRCI to continue to grow.