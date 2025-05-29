Wind-driven burn pile sparks Ranchos fire, prompts evacuations Published 3:32 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 5

A fire that erupted from a runaway burn pile on Rodeo Lane in the Ranchos neighborhood southeast of Madras on May 29 prompted a level 1 evacuation for the neighborhood. Crews were able to stop the fires spreading before it overtook any of the nearby structures. The fire spread in a brush filled area in between three homes.

The fire was caused by a weed burning pile that became uncontrolled as heaving afternoon winds picked up. These winds, along with multiple fires caused by runaway brush burns, prompted Jefferson County Rural Fire District 1 to close burning earlier than the anticipated season closure of June 1.

Crews from Jefferson County Fire & EMS and wildland teams from the Bureau of Land Management were on the fire.