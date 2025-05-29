Published 10:46 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

April 28, 2025~ Karyn Ethel Hardman-Gorman passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 28, 2025, at the age of 77.

Karyn was born in 1947, in Pasco, Washington, to Check and Georgia Hardman, and spent her early years growing up on a farm in Finley, Washington.

Known affectionately as Punky, Karyn was a shining star to all who knew her. She graduated top of her class from Kennewick High School in 1966, excelling in

swimming, diving, gymnastics, and tennis. Her remarkable athletic prowess earned her numerous awards and state gymnastics championships. So talented was

she in swimming and diving that she received an invitation to train for the U.S. Olympic team in Reno, Nevada, which she graciously declined. Her love for swimming

translated into a lifelong commitment to teaching the skill to children and adults in every community she lived in.

Karyn pursued higher education at Washington State University, remaining a proud Coug throughout her life. Upon completing her studies, she moved to Seattle, Washington, where she embarked on a career teaching and coaching at Franklin High School. It was in Seattle where she met Doug Gorman – a cowboy, Irishman, and love of her life; they married on St. Patrick’s Day in 1979. Together, they raised six children: Doug, Jill, Paige, Shane, KaDo, and Kasey.

A devoted matriarch, Karyn cherished every moment spent with her family, particularly during Christmas, her favorite holiday. Her preparations began as early as October, and the countdown to the next holiday commenced every December 26th.

Karyn’s profound connection with nature and animals led her and Doug to purchase a 2000-acre cattle ranch in Madras, Oregon, in 1993. Her friends fondly recall the many humorous tales from life on the ranch and the adventures of transporting horses, cows, goats, and kids to show their prized 4-H animals. Driven by her determination and dedication to serving others, Karyn earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology and started a private counseling practice in Madras, where she focused on helping teens facing academic or life challenges. Additionally, she served as the Director of Religious Education at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and with her love for music, sang with joy in the church choir. It was also during this time that Karyn’s zest for life and athletic roots led

her to take up golf, mastering the sport as much as any enthusiast could.

Following the sale of their ranch in 2014, Karyn and Doug retired to Longview, Washington, where she thrived in the quieter pace of life. A true Renaissance woman, she mastered machine embroidery and quilt- making, planted expansive gardens, and preserved food through various methods. Ever active, she joined bowling and golf leagues and served as a marshal at the Longview Country Club on Sundays.

Reflecting on Karyn’s journey, we remember the myriad ways she touched our lives with her positivity, humor, and genuine care for others. Though she has passed, her spirit endures in the cherished memories of those who loved her. A celebration of Karyn’s life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center (P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486, or MDAnderson.org/Gifts) or by giving blood at your local blood bank. Together, let’s strive to end cancer.

Karyn’s life exemplified love, kindness, and devotion. Her absence will be deeply felt, yet her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us. Rest in peace, dear Karyn. The mark you have left on our

hearts and community is indelible.