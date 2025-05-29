Published 10:48 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

October 8, 1943 – November 3, 2024~ A celebration of life will be held for Glennis Fellas June 9, at

3 p.m., at the Jefferson County Community Center (Senior Center).

Glennis moved to Madras 25 years ago to write articles for several magazines. She also wrote for the Madras Pioneer

and Bend Bulletin.

She was born in Hillsboro, Oregon in 1943, and lived most her life in Oregon. Glennis died November 3 at her home with her twin sister at her side.

She is survived by her twin sister, Glenda, and younger sister, Lin; brother-in-law, Seph; niece, Liz and her two children, Max and Lexi.