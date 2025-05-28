Fire restrictions expand across Central Oregon as wildfire season begins Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

As Central Oregon heads into peak wildfire season, federal and local agencies are putting new fire restrictions in place to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires amid warming, drying conditions. This also marks the start of fire season in Central Oregon officially on June 2.

Earlier this year, fire managers were optimistic regarding this year’s fire season due to the higher-than-normal snowpack. However, due to the decline in spring rain, rise in temperatures, and windy conditions, the fine fuels in the district have begun to dry significantly.

So far this year, the district has experienced 16 fires, of which half were escaped debris burns. Debris burning is the number one cause of human-caused fires in Oregon. At this time, ODF recommends covering your pile until the rainy fall season, when it’s safer to burn.

The declaration of fire season brings regulations based on fire danger level. Regulated activities are known to cause fires and following regulations will help reduce fire starts. Moderate fire danger level prohibits the following activities:

No debris burning, including piles and burn barrels, unless permitted by the local forester.

Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.

No smoking while traveling through or working in any operation area.

On May 15, fire restrictions went into effect for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands across Oregon and Washington. The restrictions prohibit the use of fireworks, exploding or metallic targets, tracer or incendiary devices, sky lanterns, and steel component ammunition such as steel-core or steel-jacketed bullets.

“These fire restrictions help reduce the risk of human-caused fires,” said Jeff Fedrizzi, BLM Oregon and Washington State Fire Management Officer. “Grasses and other fuels dry out quickly in the summer months, making them highly susceptible to catching fire. It just takes one spark.”

Beginning June 1, additional seasonal campfire restrictions will apply to specific BLM-administered areas in Central Oregon, including parts of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day, and White Rivers, as well as Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.

In those areas, the following are prohibited: Campfires, Charcoal fires, Portable propane campfires, Wood pellet-burning devices

Only commercially manufactured lanterns and metal camp stoves fueled by bottled propane or liquid fuel are allowed, and must be operated responsibly. Smoking is prohibited except inside vehicles or while on the water.

“Our number one goal is protecting public and employee safety,” said James Osborne, Fire Management Officer for the BLM Prineville District. “The river canyons present a combination of limited access, grassy fuels that dry out quickly, and steep slopes that allow wildfires to spread rapidly.”

These Central Oregon restrictions remain in effect through October 15. Violations may result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment. On all BLM lands, broader violations under the May 15 rules may carry penalties of up to $100,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment, and those responsible for starting wildfires may be held liable for suppression costs.

In coordination with federal efforts, the Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association (COFCA) is also closing open debris burning for residential and private lands in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. Starting after sunset on Sunday, June 1, debris pile burning will no longer be allowed as fire danger increases with summer.

“It’s that time of the year when the region’s fire chiefs collectively agree to close burning for the season,” said COFCA Chair Todd Riley, Fire Chief for Bend Fire & Rescue.

Residents can still reduce wildfire risk by creating defensible space around their homes. Alternatives to burning include chipping, taking yard waste to a landfill or transfer site, or piling and covering it for fall.

Fire officials continue to monitor fuel and weather conditions and may adjust restrictions as needed. Burn season is anticipated to reopen in late fall.

For current conditions and information, contact your local fire district or visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.blm.gov/orwafire.