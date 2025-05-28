Cowgirls fifth at state golf tourney Published 9:59 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Crook County slipped from third after day one to fifth after the second day of the state golf tournament, held May 19-20 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

The Cowgirls set in third in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Golf Tournament with a five-stroke lead over Scappoose after day one but the Indians improved by five strokes on day two while the Cowgirls slipped 10 strokes. Crook County finished with a 734 score. Salem Academy rolled to the championship with a 331-323-654. St. Mary’s of Medford was second with a 347-337-684. Scappoose finished in third with 729 and North Bend fourth with 730.

All the Cowgirls except freshman Berkley Jones had better first days than second rounds.

Catlin Gabel’s outstanding Vishaka Priyan shot a blistering six-under 136 over the 36 holes, a 67-69-136. She took medalist honors by 11 strokes over Chloe Johnston of Salem Academy, when went 71-76-147.

Haylee Noland, Cowgirl senior, had the 11th best card of the tournament. She carded an 81 on day one but dropped to 89 on the second day for a 170. Noland started off fantastic, carding a 39 on the front nine, then opened the back nine with a birdie. She played bogey golf the rest of the way through the back nine on day one until recording a par on hole 18 for a 42 to finish with that strong 81.

The front nine on day two was difficult, though. Noland suffered through a double bogey on the par 4 hole three, then birdied the par 3 hole. Disaster struck on holes eight and nine, though, with a four-over on eight and a double on nine. That sunk her to a 45 on the front nine. A five-over on the par 4 hole 11 put Noland in a hole on the back nine, but she shot well from there on, finishing with four pars and three bogeys for a 44.

Fellow senior Sawyer McDonald burned up the front nine on round one, recording all pars but one bogey and one double for a 38. The back nine, though, was tougher for her. A four-over on the par 4 15 led to a 44. She did get a birdie three on the par 4 12th.

Day two, McDonald had three disaster holes, an eight on the par 4 No. 3, and back-to-back triple bogeys on holes 10 and 11 to start the back nine. She did rally to bag five pars but finished with a 46-47-93.

No. 3 seed Paisley Wood was steady on day one. Two pars keyed a 45 on the front nine but a five-over on hole 15 kept her from repeating the solid score on the back nine, but she kept it under 50 with a 49. Day two, she put together two more rounds of 49 for a 98. She got three pars on day two.

Jones had a difficult first day on the course, carding a 49-61-110. On day two, the freshman played much better, storming back to card a 48-44-92. Her back nine was free of double bogeys and included a par.

The Cowgirls fifth seed, Lucy Weaver, another freshman, shot a 51-54-105 on day one then slipped to a 55-56-111 on the second day.

4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Golf Tournament

Trysting Tree Golf Club

Team scores – Salem Academy 654, St. Mary’s 684, Scappoose 729, North Bend 730, Crook County 734, Banks 736, Baker/Powder River 737, Henley 747, Marshfield 776, Riverdale 783, Trinity Lutheran 795, Harrisburg 807. Crook County scores – Haylee Noland 81-89-170, Sawyer McDonald 82-93-175, Paisley Wood 94-98-192, Berkley Jones 110-92-202, Lucy Weaver 105, 111-216